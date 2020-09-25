KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A crash in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday night has led to at least five people being injured.
The two-vehicle crash happened in the area of E. 75th Street and The Paseo around 7 p.m.
One of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries. The four others had non-life-threatening injuries.
One of the vehicle involved in the crash caught fire.
No other information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
