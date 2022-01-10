SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- A family of five was displaced in a house fire Monday morning in Shawnee that also killed their pet.
Crews responded around 1:30 a.m. to Aminda Street, just north of Johnson Drive, in response to a working house fire. Firefighters were able to get the flames out, but the home sustained significant damage and was not livable.
The fire department is investigating the cause, which is not yet determined. No people were hurt.
