SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- A family of five was displaced in a house fire Monday morning in Shawnee that also killed their pet cat. The fire was caused by a space heater, according to the Shawnee Fire Department.
Crews responded around 1:30 a.m. to Aminda Street, just north of Johnson Drive, in response to a working house fire. Firefighters were able to get the flames out, but the home sustained $350,000 in damage and was not livable.
The fire department was able to determine that the fire started in a basement bedroom from a space heater. Smoke alarms woke up the family, and they were able to make it out safely.
The family has home insurance and said they will be staying with other family members.
