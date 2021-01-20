KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department has 48 officers in Washington, D.C., today assisting federal authorities and the D.C. metro police for the Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden.
KCPD was one of several departments contacted last fall about helping with the ceremony.
"Our officers will be participating along the route, similar to providing security for other parade events," according to a statement released Wednesday by KCPD. "All participating officers were deputized by the U.S. Marshall's Service with a temporary deputization to allow their participation."
