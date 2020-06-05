KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A total of 435 hotel employees who work at two hotels at Crown Center are going to be furloughed, laid off, or have their hours reduced.
According to a document that showed up on the WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) list in Missouri, the employees work at the Sheraton and the Westin near Crown Center.
Of the 200 employees at the Sheraton, 187 will be affected.
Of the 262 employees at the Westin, 248 will be affected.
The document said that the actions, which they emphasize are temporary, began back on March 21 and were expected to lass less than six months.
However, COVID-19 directives from the government have led to "a sudden, severe, and worsening downturn in the hospitality industry" that now make it look as if the so-called temporary actions will have to stay in place longer than six months.
The types of employees affected are attendants, clerks, cooks, housekeeping workers, servers, supervisors, and managers, among some others.
Also, 1,468 layoffs/furloughs were announced at several locations across the state, including the Hilton St. Louis Airport.
