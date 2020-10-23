KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A 42-year-old woman is facing charges in the Thursday high speed chase and kidnapping of a 2-year-old KCK boy.
Carol Lynn Loving is in the Wyandotte County jail facing charges of felony kidnapping, felony theft and fleeing from police. Police said she stole a Dodge Charger with a 2-year-old child inside, leading several agencies on a chase that spanned 36 miles and rose to speeds of 115 miles per hour.
Loving is being held without bond and will soon see a judge, after which her next court date will be set, and a bond amount may be given if the judge allows it.
The situation began on North 26th Street near Wood Avenue, when a father got out of his car and left the keys inside. His son was also still inside the car. Police said Loving got into the vehicle and drove off. Officers gave chase almost immediately in a race that also involved Kansas Highway Patrol and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
Kansas troopers used stop-sticks to pop three of the car's tires on U.S. 69 Highway near the Johnson/Miami county line. They took the woman into custody and safely rescued the child. The boy was reunited with his family later in the day.
Loving has an extensive criminal history on both sides of the state line, having been arrested in drug cases in Platte, Clay and Jackson counties over the past few years. She never served any extensive jail time in those cases. She was also arrested in a felony theft case recently in Johnson County, KS.
