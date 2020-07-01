LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) — A man who admitted to molesting a teenage girl was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday.
Scott Brandon Johnson, 41, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree child molestation for events that occurred between December 1, 2017, and December 18, 2018.
He pleaded guilty December 6, 2019, but sentencing was delayed to June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Here’s a man who had a position of trust with his victim, and who betrayed that trust. This young woman will deal with this treachery for the rest of her life,” said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson, who litigated the case for the state.
Judge David Chamberlain assessed and imposed punishment at 15 years on each count and ordered the sentences to run consecutively for a term of 30 years.
Current law requires Johnson to serve a minimum of 85% of the sentence before parole can be considered.
