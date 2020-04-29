LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -- The University of Kansas has announced that 40 of its top-paid employees, including its chancellor, will take temporary 10% pay cuts to help cushion the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
KU Chancellor Douglas Girod announced the cuts in a letter this week, Wichita station KAKE reported. The letter said he, the chancellor's cabinet, vice provosts, deans and department heads will take the salary reduction for six months.
The cuts will generate $853,000 in savings for the university, Girod said, and the money will be redeployed for urgent needs.
Also taking the 10% pay cut are head men's basketball coach Bill Self, head football coach Les Miles and Athletic Director Jeff Long.
Girod said in his letter that KU's losses in the wake of the pandemic are expected to be in the tens of millions of dollars.
