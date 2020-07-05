KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A 4-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after they were struck by a truck Saturday night.
Police were called to 16th and Benton for a pedestrian that was struck around 9: 30 p.m. Saturday.
Officers said the investigation determined that a 4-year-old male had attempted to cross the street when he was struck by a northbound pickup truck.
Witnesses reported that the driver attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by bystanders.
The child was transported to an area hospital and is most recently reported to be in critical condition.
