EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The mother of a four year-old hurt in a terrible weekend crash that killed a six year-old girl and injured three adults in Excelsior Springs Friday is asking for more prayers as her little boy recovers.
Riot Holder was released from Children’s Mercy Hospital to go home Monday.
His mother, Emily Friend, said he doesn’t remember the accident that left him with two fractures in his right arm, bruised and cut up legs, and a concussion.
Friend said it was a grueling night Friday waiting to hear word on her son’s condition.
“When he finally opened up his eyes and I saw those bright blue eyes, I just I felt so relieved,” she said.
Holder is now alert, eating and drinking, and overall in good spirits. He doesn’t quite understand why he’s hurt though.
“I asked him if he remembers what happened to his arm, and why he’s got boo-boos, and he thinks that he was playing and had a fall,” Friend said.
She’s glad he doesn’t remember the accident right now, but has no idea how she’ll tell him that the six year-old family friend he thought of as his cousin is now gone.
“It’s a sad thing to have to explain to him,” Friend said. “I think it’s best if he doesn’t remember. Because I don’t want him to be scared of anything. But I know when that time comes it’s going to be hard for me to explain.”
A small memorial is set up on the property where the vehicle stopped Friday evening after crashing into a parked car on Seybold Road in Excelsior Springs, sending the vehicle rolling towards a pond.
Friend says the driver was Holder’s dad. They were heading to watch a family member’s band play at the time. The two 18 year-old’s also in the car were family friends as well. All three injured adults are stable, but still hospitalized.
Neighbors who jumped into action to help moments after the crash thought Holder’s legs were crushed as they worked to get him out of the car.
“The little boy had come to and he was crying. So we were really trying to work to get him out,” Matt Siegal said.
Friend is grateful for Siegal and all the other neighbors who stepped in to help her little boy.
She believes it was divine intervention that kept him from getting more seriously hurt.
“By the grace of God. That’s all I can say,” she said. “I really honestly feel like God was with him.”
Holder is expected to heal completely from his physical wounds. There is a GoFundMe account to help with Holder’s medical expenses. You can click here to donate to it.
“We’re not completely out of the clear. We do have a long road of recovery. But he’s a strong baby and I’m so proud of him and how far he’s come,” Friend said.
Friend says she’s been so focused on riot’s recovery, she hasn’t had time to process how she feels about the circumstances of the accident.
"I don’t know how to feel about it. I’m just so stressed and it’s something that I’ve never thought I’d be here dealing with. It’s a terrifying situation,” she said.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says their investigation could take months to complete and they can’t yet say whether any charges will come out of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.