Kansas City police said a child under the age of 10 was shot Wednesday night in the area of 43rd and Benton.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 4-year-old girl was shot in the leg after getting caught in crossfire while going to play at a KC park on Wednesday evening.

Officers were nearby when they heard gunshots about 6:05 p.m. coming from Oak Park at E. 43rd Street and S. Benton Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a woman cradling her bleeding daughter on the ground.

The child had been getting out of the car to play at the park when the gunfire happened.

A bystander provided a towel to officers, who applied pressure to the wound until an ambulance arrived and took the girl to the hospital for the non-life-threatening wound.

The KCPD’s investigation had revealed that people in two vehicles were firing at each other as they drove on South Benton.

Police located multiple shell casings at the scene.

Detectives are actively are following leads. If you have any information, please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

