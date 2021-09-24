Police lights siren generic
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is dead and a woman injured after a 4-wheeler popped a wheelie and drove into the side of a Jeep that had a baby inside on Thursday night.

The incident happened Thursday around 10 p.m. at 31st Street and Indiana Avenue in Kansas City, MO. Police said a man riding a Yamaha 4-wheeler that had been spray-painted gray ran a red light and popped a wheelie while going around a vehicle that was in front of him at the stoplight.

As the rider ran the red light, he drove into the side of a white Jeep that was traveling southbound through the intersection with a green light, according to police. The man was thrown from the 4-wheeler and pronounced dead at the scene. The woman driving the Jeep suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. Her 1-year-old son, secured in a car seat, was not injured, police said.

After the 4-wheeler's rider fell from the ATV, it then collided with a black Hyundai. That driver was not injured.

