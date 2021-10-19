KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A report of a threat against a Hickman Mills middle school now marks the fourth threat against a metro-area school in just the past two weeks.
On Monday, extra security was on hand at Smith-Hale Middle School after a district spokesperson reported a student posted a threatening message on Snapchat.
“I wouldn't say it's absolutely usual, but I wouldn't call it remarkable yet,” said retired law enforcement officer John Douglass, when we asked him about the rash of reported threats.
Douglass spent many years investigating threats.
“They tend to run in cycles,” he added.
After retiring as Overland Park’s Police Chief and working on the Joint Terrorism Task Force, Douglass spent six years as safety director for an area school district.
He said sometimes the cycles reflect copycats, sometimes they’re triggered by relevant anniversaries, and sometimes it’s just coincidental. The one commonality on just about all of them is how his officers were tipped off.
“I would imagine that 90% of the information we got came from students or parents who told us what they had seen or heard,” Douglass recalled.
He said school resource officers checked social media routinely but, without a warrant, they can only scan for what’s open to all.
“You can have chat groups that we don't have access to, you don't have access to, and only invited people get in,” he explained.
The Hickman Mills School District has not provided much information about the one received Monday at Smith-Hale Middle School.
One targeting Park Hill South High School on Monday, which the principal called “specific and credible,” led to two students taken into custody.
A threat on Oct. 5 against Olathe South High School also led to the arrest of a minor, even though the principal there called the threat not credible.
The day before, Oct. 4, a threat was made against Lakeview Middle School in the Park Hill district. It’s unclear how credible that threat was or what legal action was taken.
Douglass asserted that, in some ways, tracking school threats is not much different from tracking national terrorist threats.
“We all think that the major source of intelligence information comes from some super-secret spy thing that the federal government's doing. The truth of the matter is, most of their actionable intelligence comes from somebody saying, ‘This doesn't look right to me,’” Douglass said.
He said that’s why Homeland Security sunk so much money into a “see something, say something” campaign.
He notes that not all threats circulate online. It could just as well be heard in the lunchroom.
We don’t know how all of this month’s threats were made or discovered, but Douglass said the key to keeping threats from turning into actions is to continue to speak up and not let complacency set in.
“The fact that it can happen anytime, anywhere, is always something of concern,” he concluded. “We don't have to be paranoid, but we do have to be alert.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.