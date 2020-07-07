SHAWNEE MISSION, KS (KCTV) – Four teens are injured after a vehicle crash Tuesday evening.
Authorities were called to Interstate 435 north of Shawnee Mission Parkway for a vehicle rollover crash around 5:30 p.m.
According to the crash report, two male 15-year-olds and two male 16-year-olds were transported to local hospitals all in serious condition.
The report also notes that none of the teens were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
