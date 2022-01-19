INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Multiple people were injured when a suspect fleeing from police drove a pickup into oncoming traffic and caused a multi-vehicle crash today.
According to the Independence Police Department, the crash happened in the area of Noland Road and Lynn Court. That is just north of Noland Road and I-70.
The IPD says that they received a call around 2 p.m. from a victim who said his vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint near the "square area" in town. That victim described his vehicle as a black Ford F-350.
At about 12:15 p.m., officers found a pickup truck matching that description in the area of Noland Road and Gudgell. That is south of where the initial incident was reported.
Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled south on Noland Road.
Just as the officers had deployed the StarChase system (a GPS tracking tag), which would allow them to end the pursuit, the pickup went into oncoming traffic at Noland Road and Lynn Court.
The pickup hit four other vehicles at that intersection. Four people were injured as a result; two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect then ran away. However, he was apprehended by officers and civilians a short time later. That suspect remains in custody.
The investigation into the carjacking will continue, according to IPD.
Officers are still at the scene of the crash investigating it. As of about 3:30 p.m., northbound and southbound Noland Road north of I-70 remain closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.