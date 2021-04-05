KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A two-car rollover crash Sunday night on Cookingham Drive ejected a passenger and sent four people to the hospital, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Officers and medical crews responded at 8:30 p.m. to Cookingham and Woodland Avenue in response to the crash. Police said a white Honda Acura was traveling southbound on Woodland and didn't yield to traffic at a flashing red light. A westbound blue Chevrolet Cruze hit the side of the Acura, flipping it over and ejecting a back passenger from the car, according to a police narrative.
Both cars came to rest in a deep ditch on the southwest corner of the intersection. The Cruze's driver was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver and two passengers in the Acura were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
