OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Four people were displaced following a fire at an apartment complex in Overland Park today.
According to the fire department, it happened just after 6 p.m. in the 7800 block of England St. at Village View Apartments.
The first crews to arrive at the scene said there was smoke and fire coming from a second story unit and that everyone was reported to have gotten out safely.
Crews went to work attacking a kitchen fire that had flashed over and affected not only the kitchen, but also the living room.
The fire was knocked down quickly, but there was significant damage. Three adjoining units were affected by smoke and water damage, and are uninhabitable.
However, crews were able to keep the fire from spreading through a common attic that joins to eight other units.
No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is assisting the four displaced in finding lodging.
The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
