CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities have shut down Missouri 7 State Highway in Cass County between Harrisonville and Clinton following a crash Monday morning that killed four people.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert at 11:20 a.m. that the highway was shut down at State Route F in Garden City because of the serious crash. Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol were both working the scene.
Missouri Highway Patrol initially said three people were killed and two people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. They later updated that figure to four people killed.
It's unknown how long the highway will be shut down for this wreck.
We are currently on scene & investigating a multiple fatality crash on MO-7 near Garden City. Updates to follow! #MSHP pic.twitter.com/dPQyvtD7uv— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) August 2, 2021
