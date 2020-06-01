KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Four Kansas City residents have been charged in connection with thefts from Country Club Plaza stores during protests there on Saturday night.
Donzell R. Davis, 29, faces charges of burglary and stealing; Raven Moses, 29, Richard Black, 27, and Damien Smith, 27, all face stealing charges.
According to court records filed Sunday, Davis was observed inside the store Anthropologie on the Plaza, along with others. Police officers observed a broken window and when Davis was searched by police they found more than $500 in clothing stuffed inside his pants.
Moses was observed near the North Face store and dropped clothing, valued at hundreds of dollars. The front window of the store was broken out, records state.
Black was observed by police to be assisting Smith in an alley behind the Footlocker store on the Plaza. They were observed placing items from the store into the vehicle, including basketball jerseys and Nike shoes," according to court records.
Prosecutors requested $10,000 bond for Davis and Smith, $15,000 for Black and a $5,000 for Moses.
