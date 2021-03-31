SPRING HILL, KS (KCTV) -- A semi crash Wednesday morning sent two people to the hospital and closed southbound lanes of 169 Highway in southern Johnson County, KS.
Emergency crews responded at 7:43 a.m. to 169 Highway near 199th Street in Spring Hill in regards to the wreck, which involved a semi and three other vehicles. At least two of the vehicles sustained major damage, and two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to responding medical crews.
As of 8:11 a.m., southbound traffic in that area is still being affected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.