JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced he's mobilized the state's National Guard to help Louisiana recover from Hurricane Ida.
A total of 300 Missouri National Guard soldiers will be going there from the 110th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade that is headquartered in Kansas City and the 35th Engineer Brigade that is headquartered in Fort Leonard Wood.
They will all be ready to provide humanitarian support, equipment, debris removal, and general support assistance for two weeks. They will continue to provide support "as long as directed."
“The Missouri National Guard is well-trained and equipped to assist in recovery operations and has done similar missions in the past with Hurricanes Katrina and Rita,” said Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton, Missouri National Guard Adjutant General. “We are proud to assist our teammates in Louisiana in their time of need.”
"As our fellow states never fail to come to our aid in times of need, we are proud to answer this call to provide relief to our friends in Louisiana," the governor said. "Americans helping Americans and neighbor helping neighbor is what keeps our nation strong. Our professionals in the Missouri National Guard are the best of the best and have the resources, skills, and training necessary to help Louisiana recover and come back stronger than ever. Teresa and I are praying for the state of Louisiana and all her people as they begin to recover from Hurricane Ida's devastation and destruction."
Missouri's Emergency Management Agency got Louisiana's request for assistance through EMAC -- the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. EMAC is a mutual aid agreement among states that allows critical resources to be shared when needed.
