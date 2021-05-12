KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 3-year-old was seriously injured after a head-on crash early Wednesday morning.
The three-vehicle wreck happened about 5:20 a.m. near Winner Road and Manchester Avenue.
Police say a white Ford Escape was east on Winner Road when the driver crossed over the center line and struck a blue Toyota Highlander head-on. As vehicles were out of control post impact, they struck a grey Acura MDX.
Officers say the unrestrained 3-year-old in the Toyota received critical injuries. The driver of the Toyota received non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Acura was not injured.
The driver and sole occupant of the Ford was taken into custody for investigation of impairment, police say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.