BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The cause of a fire that killed a 3-year-old boy in Blue Springs Friday is still under investigation.
Dean Lancaster was what you would expect any 3-year-old to be: sweet, energetic, and a joy to his entire family.
“He was definitely a boy boy. He liked to get in the mud and get dirty,” Chanel Harris said.
Chantel Harris is Dean’s aunt. Chantel’s daughter Alexis, Dean’s cousin, started a GoFundMe page to help Dean’s family with expenses.
“I have a 6-year-old and I can not imagine. Like, it made me want to hold my son tighter that night. Even more. It’s just crazy how things can go gone in a flash,” Alexis said.
The fire happened around 11 a.m. Friday.
Chantel said Dean’s dad works nights so the family has odd hours. They dropped off their 9-year-old son at school that morning, then went home.
Right now it’s unclear how the fire started, or if fire alarms sounded. But by the time the parents realized what was happening, they couldn’t get to Dean.
“There was just so much smoke. They were trying to find him. They went outside and tried to come in the other way,” Chantel said.
Even neighbors attempted to get inside the burning apartment to look for the little boy -- it was so hot inside the apartment -- breaking a window caused an explosion.
Firefighters arrived in minutes to put out flames, but it was too late to save the child.
The parents were treated for minor burns, but it’s their hearts that will take the longest to heal.
“The loss of a child is one thing, but the loss of a child in that type of way. It’s difficult,” Chantel said.
Alexis and Chantel say the family not only lost a child, but everything they own.
“Clothes, furniture, a home to live in. Literally everything,” Alexis said.
They hope the GoFundMe page they started will at least pay for Dean’s burial and funeral service.
“This is going to be a very hard thing for them to get over and it’s going to take some time. But having a headstone might help ease it and help a little bit,” Alexis said.
The family doesn’t have a place to store donated furniture or other big items yet, so food, clothes, and money are what will help the most right now.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.
