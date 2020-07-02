KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Three people were wounded, including a Kansas City police officer, in a shootout Thursday on the city's Historic Northeast side.
An ATA bus driver witnessed an armed robbery suspect get on her bus about 10:35 a.m.
According the Missouri Highway Patrol, the robbery happened at a bus stop about a block away. The bus driver then notified Kansas City police and purposely started driving her route slowly so police could get to her bus, while the man was still on the bus.
Currently at the scene of a confirmed officer involved shooting near Hardesty and Independence Avenues. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/ZASyTGxvI8— Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) July 2, 2020
Near the intersection of Independence Avenue and Hardesty Avenue a Kansas City police officer arrived and got on the bus by entering the back door. At that time, the suspect pulled his gun and shot the officer.
The officer, a man and an 18-year veteran of the police department, sustained a non-life-threatening wound.
The suspect then shot the bus driver. She also was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.
As the suspect was getting off the bus, he was then shot by another police officer.
The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening wounds.
