KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Health Department is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at three separate sites this week, with same-day appointments available.
Each of the clinics is in a different area of the city, and takes place Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The South Kansas City clinic will be at Smith-Hale Middle School, 9010A Old Santa Fe Road.
The East/Central clinic will be at the former Gen-X store at 31st and Prospect.
The Swope Park area clinic will be at the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center, 3700 Blue Parkway.
You can click here to reserve your spot, or call 311 to help fill out an appointment. The organizers are planning on also accepting same-day appointment requests.
