INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Three people have been taken into custody following yet another disturbance in Independence Center. 

According to the Independence Police Department, officers went to the food court for a disturbance involving possibly armed subjects. 

Three adult men were taken into custody. 

Officers have determined that they were carrying toy guns. No real guns were located. No shots were fired.

No other information is available, but KCTV5 News is working to learn more information. 

