A total of 2 dead, 3 shot overnight in shootings on both sides of the state line.

KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- A total of three people were shot, with two of them dying, in shootings on both sides of the state line overnight in Kansas City, MO, and Kansas City, KS.

KCK police responded just after 10:30 p.m. Monday to North 46th Street and Farrow Avenue in response to a double shooting. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was hospitalized with minor injuries, according to police.

A person of interest in that shooting was taken into custody.

On the other side of the state line, in KCMO, police were called just after 9:30 p.m. to a shooting on East 105th Street, west of Holmes Road. Officers discovered an adult male in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews transported the man to a local hospital, where he died.

Investigators began processing the scene and looking for eyewitnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this shooting.

