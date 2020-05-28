NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Three people are safe after a water rescue in the woods near 26th and Vernon in North Kansas City on Thursday.
KCTV5 News was told one of three managed to swim and then go to nearby neighborhood to call 911 for help.
Rescue crews waded back to the spot in the woods where two others were surrounded by high water. They brought life jackets and helped guide them out safely.
They may have been camping in the woods when heavy downpours caused flash flooding.
“When it is raining like it has been, if you are near any bodies of water, be aware they can rise really quickly,” said Chief Dave Hargis with the North Kansas City Fire Department “Your best bet, when it is raining like that, is find some higher ground.”
“They were back in a wooded area that, normally, if no one had known they were there we wouldn’t have been able to find them,” added Hargis.
Police and firefighters responded to a number of calls for help from people stranded in high water.
This water rescue was different than most calls, which were to help drivers who got stuck after driving through high water.
Everyone in this North Kansas City rescue is expected to be okay.
