LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Three people have died in Lenexa after an overnight shooting inside a house.
According to police, they were called to the 8400 block of Laurelwood around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in regards to a shooting.
At the scene, three adults were found with gunshot wounds.
One of the individuals was deceased. The other two individuals were transported to the hospital, where they both later died.
Neighbors tell KCTV5 News this family has lived hear for about two decades.
“I don’t know. I’m shocked. I don’t know what happened," said Tanya Meyers, who lives in the neighborhood.
She says her children went to school with the kids who live in the house where the shooting happened.
“I’ve had wonderful neighbors. It’s been a great place to live," she said.
Police say there was one female victim and two male victims.
One male was in his 30s, the other two victims were in their 20s.
They did not take anyone into custody and they are not looking for any additional people or suspects.
