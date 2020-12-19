Seismometer Earthquake

WICHITA, KS (KCTV) -- The US Geological Survey reports that there were three earthquakes near the Wichita area on Saturday morning.

The first earthquake was reported around 11:42 a.m. northeast of Eastborough. It was measured at 2.6, according to to the USGS.

The second and third earthquakes, measured at 3.5 and 3.4, were reported about an hour later.

Saturday's events came after five low intensity earthquakes were reported near Wichita from Thanksgiving to the first week of December.

There's no immediate reports of damage at this time.

