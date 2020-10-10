JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after three men died and another was injured when their Jeep was hit by a train.
According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, the authorities received a call at 6:37 p.m. regarding the accident.
When they arrived at the scene in the 16600 block of Mission Road, south of 159th and Mission Road, they found that a Jeep had been hit by a train.
Four men were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Three of them died and the remaining person is at a local hospital in critical condition.
The three men who died have been identified as:
Troy Hamlin, 40, from Overland Park
Brent Moroney, 37, also from Overland Park
Kevin Corbin, 40, from Stilwell
Police do not yet know why the vehicle was there, but say it is possible they were off-roading. However, that will have to be determined by their accident investigation team.
It should be noted this happened at an uncontrolled private property crossing, so there are no lights and such as one would expect.
More information, if any, is most likely to be released on Monday.
