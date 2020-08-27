KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Three young Kansas City, Missouri, men have been charged in federal court as part of Operation LeGend.
The charges come after an armed carjacking on Monday night that led to a high-speed chase and a crash that killed another driver.
The three charged are 19-year-old Derrell “Derrelle” M. Wade, 18-year-old Curtis R. Daniels, and 18-year-old Michael A. Brown.
Each has been charged with participating in the carjacking. Wade is also charged with brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
According to an affidavit, Wade pointed a gun at the victim as he was walking away from his parked vehicle, a gold 2007 Prius, at approximately 10:35 p.m.
Wade allegedly pressed the barrel of his gun against the victim’s forehead and said, “Give me your keys.” Another person took the victim’s cell phone from his hand. He was also repeatedly struck in the back with an unknown object by a third person and told to stay on his knees.
The three men then fled in the victim’s vehicle.
The victim immediately called police and used his wife’s cell phone to track his stolen one.
Officers saw the stolen Prius driving south on Lister Avenue, passing over the main thoroughfare of E. 23rd Street, at about 11:09 p.m. Officers pulled behind the vehicle, which the affidavit says Wade was driving, and the vehicle sped away from the officers. The officers then activated their emergency equipment and initiated a pursuit.
The affidavit says Wade drove at speeds up to 75 miles per hour and ran several stop signs during the pursuit. When he ran the stop sign at 23rd Street and Lawn Avenue, the Prius crashed into another vehicle. This crash resulted in one person in that vehicle dying.
Wade left the driver’s seat and then tried to run away. He appeared to be limping and fell to the ground. The affidavit says that, as he was falling, he pulled a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic gun from his waistband and threw it in the grass.
Brown got out of the passenger side rear door of the Prius and began running toward Elmwood Avenue. He was found hiding near a grill someone’s backyard and was arrested.
Daniels, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Prius, was arrested without incident.
