KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Kansas City Division of the FBI, three local men have been charged in connection with the violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
The FBI said the three men were arrested this morning by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.
William Norman Chrestman from Olathe was arrested on federal charges of: Conspiracy, Civil Disorder, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Threatening to assault a Federal Law Enforcement Officer, Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.
Christopher Charles Kuehn, also from Olathe, was arrested on federal charges of: Conspiracy, Civil Disorder, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.
Louis Enrique Colon from Blue Springs was arrested on federal charges of: Conspiracy, Civil Disorder, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.
- Also arrested on similar charges in Arizona were a brother and sister, Felicia and Cory Konold, who prosecutors contend were also linked to the Kansas City chapter of the Proud Boys.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We will have more coverage online and in our newscasts throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.