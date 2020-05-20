PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) – Three additional parties have been charged in connection to a homicide in Prairie Village.

The Johnson County District Attorney's Office charged a 17-year-old from Kansas City, KS., with premeditated first degree murder and attempted robbery.

A 16-year-old girl from Mission and a 17-year-old from Merriam were also charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery.

Because they are juveniles, their names were not immediately released.

Four parties have been charged in connection to the case.

ORIGINAL

A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection to the killing of an 18-year-old man.

On May 5, around 6:15 a.m., officers were called to the Highlawn Montessori School parking lot for a man that was unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased at 6:36 a.m.

That deceased male was identified as Kiven M. Maquial.

Jesse M. Monreal has been charged with first degree murder and attempted robbery in Johnson County District Court.

His bond has been set at $1,000,000.