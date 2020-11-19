KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles were struck by a fire truck around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, the fire truck was responding to an emergency call when it entered the intersection of E. 39th Street and Benton Boulevard.
It entered the intersection going north against a red light, with the lights and sirens activated.
A gold Mercury was going east on 39th while a black Mazda SUV was going west.
Both vehicles entered the intersection against green lights and were hit by the fire truck.
Three people in the vehicles were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.
No further details are available at this time.
