3 injured in crash on I-70, east of Jackson Avenue

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Three people were injured in a crash that happened Thursday morning on eastbound I-70, east of Jackson Avenue.
The police say their investigation has determined that a black Toyota sedan was getting to the eastbound lanes of I-70 from Jackson Avenue when the crash occurred around Lister Avenue just before 10 a.m.
The driver failed to yield to traffic and was hit by a commercial vehicle in another lane.
That initial crash caused the Toyota to spin around, leading to it hitting a second commercial vehicle. The Toyota was then forced off the interstate and into the grass, where it hit and knocked over a light pole.
The Toyota then returned to the road, hitting a third commercial vehicle on the interstate.
The person driving the Toyota sustained life-threatening injuries. Two people who were passengers in the car sustained non-life-threatening injuries. All three were taken to a local hospital.
The drivers of the three commercial vehicles were not injured and stayed at the scene.
