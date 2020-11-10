BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man inside of a McDonald’s.
The victim of the shooting has been identified as 19-year old Harry Bowers of Lee’s Summit.
The Blue Springs Police Department was called to the McDonald’s at I-70 and Highway 7 just after 7 p.m. Monday.
When they arrived at the restaurant, they located Bowers in the bathroom. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Police confirmed they are investigating this a homicide.
Officers have taken three people into custody.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
