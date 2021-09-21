CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- An investigation has determined that three family members whose bodies were found in a Glenaire home in July died from natural causes.
For background, deputies had conducted a welfare check on the afternoon of July 21 at a home in the 400 block of Wherritt Lane after a neighbor said they hadn't seen the residents for some time. The house was secure, so deputies had to force their way inside.
There, deputies found the bodies of 66-year-old Roger Wilfong, his 67-year-old sister Mary Wilfong, and their 99-year-old mother Virginia King.
All three of these individuals were sitting in the living room and appeared to have been there for some time.
An investigation determined that Roger Wilfong was his mother and sister's caretaker. Both of them had extensive health issues and weren't able to move around the home without Roger's help.
An autopsy determined that Roger died from choking on food, most likely back on June 21.
The autopsies of Mary Wilfong and Virginia King determined that they died from "undetermined causes," but there was no evidence of foul play, drugs or alcohol.
The detectives' investigation found that -- without Roger's care -- Mary and Virginia couldn't get to food, water, medication, and needed sanitation. That could have contributed to their deaths.
Investigators notably also found that the air conditioning might not have been working. Temperatures during the time between June 21 to July 21 were well into the 90s on multiple occasions, which also could have contributed to their deaths.
On top of all this, the authorities found a deceased dog on July 21 that was next to a bathroom toilet. A veterinarian conducted a necropsy and said the animal was too decomposed to determine cause of death. Investigators found food in the home for the dog, but no water.
Ultimately, investigators have determined that there was no foul play in these unfortunate deaths and the case has been closed.
