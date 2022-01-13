KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Three people are in critical condition following a house fire overnight in Northland Kansas City.
Firefighters responded at 12:10 a.m. to a single-story house on North Chestnut Avenue near Northeast Russell Road. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house, and crews found two people in the front yard. Those two people were conscious and alert, but were later deemed to have suffered critical injuries.
Firefighters searched the home and found a third person critically injured, pulling them from the scene. All three people were transported to the hospital.
The Kansas City Police Department Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating the cause of the fire. This is common in the case of major fires and fires with injuries.
The house sustained significant damage, approaching a total loss. The Kansas City Fire Department is not yet releasing the ages of those injured.
The fire department did not say whether there were working smoke detectors in the home, but said KCFD has smoke alarms available to Kansas City residents by calling 816-513-4648.
