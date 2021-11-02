0KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after three people were been found dead at the same housing complex over the course of two days.
The police department confirmed that the bodies were found at Wyandotte Towers, which is located near Washington Boulevard and N. 9th Street.
On Monday, one man was found inside an apartment.
On Tuesday, a man and woman were found in separate apartments.
Police went to the complex around 11:30 a.m. today after building staff discovered the bodies.
The KCKPD says that all three deaths are considered to be suspicious and are being investigated as if they were homicides.
Also, it is not yet known if they victims knew each other.
The KCKPD is reviewing surveillance video from the apartment building.
