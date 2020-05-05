The Kansas City Fire Department were busy Tuesday extinguishing a three-alarm fire on the city's northeast side.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Fire Department were busy Tuesday extinguishing a three-alarm fire on the city's northeast side.

The three-alarm building fire started at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday at 5410 East 10th Street near Winner Road on the city’s northeast side. 

It started inside a two-story warehouse at a salvage yard about 10:15 a.m. in the 5400 block of East 10th Street near Winner Road.

Fire crews were told there was a person inside the burning building when they arrived so they entered the fully-engulfed first floor.

They quickly found flames had spread to the second floor as well and to the insulation in the roof.

There was a lot of gasoline that fueled the fire and at least one gas tank that ruptured and caused it to spread even faster.

But, crews were able to get in under control about 11 a.m.  They didn’t find anyone inside. No injuries were reported. 

