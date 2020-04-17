George Steen BM 121698.jpg

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A second man has been charged in connection with a fatal robbery that happened earlier this month.

George Steen, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and armed criminal action.

According to court documents filed on Friday, police officers went to an apartment complex at 80th and Campbell early in the morning on April 5.

When police arrived, they found the body of a man named Monrico Roseberry sitting on the couch.

According to police, Steen conspired with others to rob a family member of $60,000 but the attempted burglary went bad and the victim was fatally shot by one of Steen’s co-conspirators.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $300,000.

The first person charged in this case was 24-year-old Shimari Frierson. He has been charged the same three things as Steen.

