BLUE SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) - Court records show the investigation started after Tristan J. Joyce approached a girl and her friends at a skatepark at the Burrus Old Mill Park off Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs. He asked them their names and ages. The girl says as she tried to walk away, Joyce grabbed her phone and added himself as a friend on her Facebook.
Before she even left the skatepark, she said Joyce sent her messages asking her to “hang out” or “video chat later.” She told her mom right away. According to court records, an FBI agent received permission from her mother to take over the girl’s Facebook account to continue communicating with the suspect.
The FBI agent says Joyce immediately sent sexually explicit messages including a photo and two videos of himself to what he thought was a child under the age of fifteen. One message said, “they were serious” and “she was his girlfriend now.” He talked about “training” her.
“As soon as there is an inappropriate message or inappropriate video, of course we want that child to notify a trusted adult. A parent, a teacher or a counselor,” Public Affairs Specialist for the FBI Kansas City Division Bridget Patton said.
A spokesperson for the FBI could not discuss specifics of this ongoing case, but said parents need to be tech savvy and familiar with each social media platform or apps their children use.
“If someone approaches you at the mall or via the internet, that your child is comfortable enough to have that conversation with you. These online predators they go through a process with a child. They go through what’s known as the grooming process where they befriend the child be it through conversations or through gifts,” Patton said.
In this case, court records show Joyce asked the girl to meet again. The agent, who replied as the girl, said she’d be back at the skatepark around 4 p.m. on September 1. Detectives say they watched Joyce leave his house. Then he sat at the skatepark while checking his phone. Instead of meeting the girl, officers took him into custody.
Investigators say after Joyce signed a Miranda waiver, he admitted to approaching the girl at the skatepark, sending the sexually explicit messages and trying to meet her at the park a second time.
He’s charged with enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age.
The FBI has a section on their website where parents can get more information on how to protect their children online.
