JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in September of 2021.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 24-year-old Corey Marrett has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.
The prosecutor's office says he is from Kansas City North.
According to court records, Marrett drove down to a tow lot on Sept. 28 of last year where a relative and the victim had been in a dispute.
Marrett's vehicle was captured on LPR (license place recognition) and surveillance video pulling up next to the victim's vehicle. The victim then pulls forward and crashes into a pole.
That victim, identified as Wyshaud Smith, was shot behind his left year.
Marrett's phone also showed him to be in the area at the time of the shooting.
Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond.
A mugshot of Marrett is not currently available from the Jackson County Detention Center.
