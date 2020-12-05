LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- One night a year, Klassic Transformations Barber Academy is open all night long. It’s the fourth year in a row they’ve held a 24-hour cut-a-thon and toy drive.
For every toy donated from 8A.M. Saturday to 8A.M. Sunday, you get a free haircut.
“It’s important to me because I know there are families in the community who are hurting,” owner Terrell Ford said.
This is the fourth year he’s partnered with the Hickman Mills Community Empowerment Center collecting toys for needy children.
Last year, there were about 300 families asking for help. This year it’s 600, which is about 2,000 children.
“2020 has been extremely hard for a lot of families,” he said.
Though there are more people in need of help this holiday season, Ford says there’s also more generosity than years past.
“The response has been tremendous because I think that people are taking this time to be thankful for what they have, but also to help others out,” he said.
Barbers hear a lot of stories from those who sit in their chairs. So they know how hard this year has been.
Darius Patterson came in to donate a toy and a haircut, though his family is going through a rough time right now.
“My uncle just died like a couple days ago from COVID,” Patterson said.
It seems this pandemic has taken a toll on everyone in some way.
Barber instructor Danny Barner has known a couple people who have died of the disease, including a close friend’s grandparent.
“It was in the first month of the pandemic and we couldn’t go to the funeral. We actually had to wait for almost a month to even bury him. So it was really terrible,” Barner said.
Many people are going to have a bleak holiday season due to loss of loved ones, income, or jobs.
And it’s all taking a toll on children.
“With them not going to school and stuff, it’s a lot for them to worry about. They don’t know what’s going on or what’s coming next,” Barner said.
But those of us who can afford to can at least help ensure all kids have a gift to open on Christmas morning.
“There are so many families, so many parents who can’t work from home or they’ve lost their job. And their children deserve a merry Christmas just like my kids deserve a merry Christmas,” Almitra Buzan said.
Buzan had her two children pick out toys and used their donation as a lesson in giving. Her son, Will, even volunteered to use his own allowance to purchase the gifts.
“There are so many families that are struggling through no fault of their own and we just really want to make a difference and teach them to make a difference. That even though we live comfortably it doesn’t mean we ignore other people,” she said.
The barber academy is also donating money to the cause. So whether you come in with a toy, or just purchase a haircut, you’ll be helping needy children in Hickman Mills.
Parents will be able to get the gifts at an event on December 19, just in time for Christmas.
