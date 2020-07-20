PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Napoleon, Missouri man has been charged with shooting two other men after allegedly drinking and using marijuana south of Dearborn over the weekend.

23-year-old Jacob A. Westwood was charged in Platte County on Saturday with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to a release, Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen said deputies were called to Oil Well Road near Dearborn in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 18.

Deputies located one shooting victim who had been shot in the butt, apparently sustaining a broken pelvic bone. After being initially transported to a hospital in St. Joseph, that victim was later transferred to the University of Kansas Medical Center for emergency surgery.

A second victim was taken to a local hospital in a private car. That man had been shot in the leg. He was then transported to St. Luke's Plaza location, where he underwent emergency surgery for a shattered tibia.

According to court documents, witnesses reported that Westwood had been drinking and using marijuana Friday night, July 17. At about 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, Westwood was placed by others in the passenger seat of a truck to sleep.

About 15 minutes later, Westwood allegedly grabbed a gun from the console and got out of the truck. He allegedly walked to the front of the truck. As others were speaking to Westwood, he allegedly began firing the gun at them.

When he ran out of rounds, Westwood allegedly asked another person who was inside the truck for another magazine for the gun. That person told Westwood "no" and prevented Westwood from getting the additional magazine. Westwood then allegedly threw the weapon into a field.

Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said his office filed charges against Westwood later that day.

If convicted, Westwood faces up to life in prison for each of two counts of first-degree assault. Armed criminal action carries a three-year minimum prison term.

Westwood is being held in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Blake Sherer.

The charges against Westwood are merely allegations, and Westwood is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.