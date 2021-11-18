OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A 23-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning in Olathe.
Police and emergency crews responded at 8:09 a.m. in response to a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on West 167th Street just west of South Lone Elm Road, according to the Olathe Police Department.
A 23-year old man who had been on the motorcycle was unresponsive. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV's driver was not injured, police said.
Police said the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.