JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he tried to steal a vehicle in 2019 and someone was thrown from the back of the truck, resulting in fatal injuries.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 22-year-old Skylar K. Waddell was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and three years for leaving the scene of an accident.
The judge set the sentences to run consecutively for a total of 15 years.
According to court records filed Tuesday, KCPD officers went to the northbound lanes of I-435 and Oldman around 1 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2019.
A witness told officers that he was driving when he saw the victim, 48-year-old Steve Norris, get out of a vehicle and run up to a white truck that was parked along the shoulder of I-435.
Norris and a man inside the truck were yelling at each other. Then, Waddell jumped into a pickup truck (which was later determined to be his girlfriend's) and Norris jumped into the back of that truck.
Witnesses saw the vehicle move erratically, swerving and changing lanes in what looked like an attempt to throw Norris off.
Norris then flew off the truck and landed in the southbound lanes of I-435. Waddell stopped the truck he was driving and tried to stop several drivers in those lanes before running away.
Norris' spouse told police he'd parked his truck on the highway after he had a flat tire. He called her to get a ride back home and get tools to change the tire.
However, when they returned to the truck, they saw that there was a man inside.
She told police that her husband kept tools and equipment inside that truck, including scaffolding. She also told police that it appeared to her that Waddell had tried to throw her husband from the vehicle he'd jumped into the back of. She noted that the vehicle struck cable barriers and a bridge support.
Ultimately, the KCPD found Waddell in the attic of a South KC residence that he shared with his girlfriend.
