JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 22-year-old has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in KC that on Dec. 4, 2020.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, Keith J. Hernandez has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and knowingly burning and tampering with physical evidence.
According to court records, a victim named Devonta Dunson was shot twice while sitting in his vehicle. The shooting was captured on video.
Both Hernandez and Dunson were in the vehicle at the time of at least the first shot. The shooting happened in front of Hernandez's residence.
After the shooting, Hernandez went inside and told his girlfriend that Dunson got what he deserved. Blood was apparent on his clothes, a witness told police.
Hernandez then moved Dunson's vehicle and set it on fire with Dunson's body inside.
Hernandez went to New Mexico and changed his phone.
Testing of Hernandez' vehicle found strong support that the victim's DNA was on fingermarks found on the edge of the door on the driver's side.
Hernandez has been taken into custody.
Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond.
