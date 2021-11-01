OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas' youngest state lawmaker was arrested Saturday night in Overland Park and later charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.
Rep. Aaron Coleman (D-Kansas City, KS) was booked Saturday night into the Johnson County jail, where he has remained without bond. He is set to appear in front of a judge for a first appearance early Monday afternoon in Olathe.
His Class B misdemeanor charge of domestic battery describes the offense as "unlawfully, knowingly, or recklessly causing bodily harm to a person, or knowingly causing physical contact with such person in a rude, insulting or angry manner."
Coleman has been under fire from both sides of the political aisle since he was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives last year. He received a written reprimand from a legislative committee about his conduct before even taking office.
The young representative, now 21 years old, upset seven-term Democratic incumbent Stan Frownfelter in the KCK primary in 2020. At the time, he was 19 years old, and won by 14 votes. He went on to claim the general election fairly easily in the Democrat-heavy district.
The House committee’s investigation of Coleman followed accusations of abusive behavior toward girls and young women. He acknowledged some of the behavior on social media and said he had been a troubled teenager.
Earlier this month, Coleman was also banned from the Kansas Department of Labor's offices because the agency's director said Coleman had tried to improperly gain entry to the department's main office through a secured employee entry and berated a security officer.
At that time, Coleman said he was trying to help constituents deal with the state’s unemployment system.
It wasn’t immediately clear what consequences Coleman might face in the House after his arrest. He was being held without bond ahead of a court appearance scheduled for Monday.
“Given what little we know about the situation, I am concerned for everyone involved,” Speaker of the House, Ron Ryckman, said to the Kansas City Star. “I know that law enforcement will thoroughly investigate and assess the situation so that we can take appropriate action.”
House Democratic Leader Tom Sawyer said Coleman should resign.
“This is extremely disturbing news. We are watching closely to make sure we gather all the facts," Sawyer said. "His constituents and the State of Kansas would be better served if he were to resign and get the help he badly needs. However, I want to reiterate again that the House Democratic Caucus does not condone this behavior in any way, shape, or form.”
Information and content from the Associated Press was used in this report.
